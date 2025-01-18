Fire crews tackle motorway blaze after car catches fire on M6 near Preston
Crews were called to the scene between junctions 32 and 33 at around 8.07am this morning (Saturday, January 18).
Three fire engines attended with firefighters using a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze. They remained at the scene for around twenty minutes.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 08.07, three fire engines from Preston, Fulwood and Lancaster attended a vehicle fire on M6 motorway between junctions 32 and 33.
“Crews used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and were in attendance approximately twenty minutes.”
