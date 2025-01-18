Fire crews tackle motorway blaze after car catches fire on M6 near Preston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a car fire on the M6 near Preston earlier today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews were called to the scene between junctions 32 and 33 at around 8.07am this morning (Saturday, January 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire fire crews at the scene on the M6 between junctions 32 and 33 at around 8.07am on Saturday morning (18 January) | Submitted

Three fire engines attended with firefighters using a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze. They remained at the scene for around twenty minutes.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 08.07, three fire engines from Preston, Fulwood and Lancaster attended a vehicle fire on M6 motorway between junctions 32 and 33.

“Crews used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and were in attendance approximately twenty minutes.”