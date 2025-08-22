Families should utilise England’s £3 bus fare cap to “get out and enjoy everything their area has to offer”, a minister said.

Minister for local transport Simon Lightwood urged people to plan days out by bus “without worrying” about the cost of travel.

Bus fares on thousands of routes in England are capped at £3 until March 2027.

Among popular tourist destinations than can be reached through the scheme include Alton Towers, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Warwick Castle, West Midlands Safari Park and the National Space Centre.

Visitor attractions company Merlin said it encourages people to “leave the car at home”, and reported an increase in visits to its sites by public transport.

Mr Lightwood said: “Whether it’s a trip to the seaside, a day out at a museum or just visiting friends, we want people to get out and enjoy everything their area has to offer – without worrying about the cost.

“That’s why we’ve kept the £3 fare cap in place and why we’re investing in better, more reliable buses across the country.

“It’s about making travel simpler, cheaper and better for everyone, driving growth and access to opportunity.”

Patricia Yates, chief executive of tourism agency VisitBritain, said cutting the cost of public transport to England’s “first-class attractions” is “removing barriers whilst supporting greener travel choices”.