Fairway Road in Blackpool closed following crash this morning

By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 12:15 GMT
A crash has closed a road in Blackpool this afternoon.
Fairway Road in Blackpool is closed following a crash this morning (December 22).
Fairway Road in Blackpool is closed following a crash this morning (December 22). | Google Maps

Blackpool Police confirmed at 12:09pm that they are currently dealing with a road traffic collision at the junction between Fairway Road and Vicarage Lane.

The incident has meant that Fairway Road is currently closed.

A police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and we will provide an update when we can.

