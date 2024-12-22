Fairway Road in Blackpool closed following crash this morning
A crash has closed a road in Blackpool this afternoon.
Blackpool Police confirmed at 12:09pm that they are currently dealing with a road traffic collision at the junction between Fairway Road and Vicarage Lane.
The incident has meant that Fairway Road is currently closed.
A police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area and we will provide an update when we can.
