A man riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash in Fleetwood last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Elm Street and Warrenhurst Road, near Fisherman’s Walk, around 6.30pm.

The air ambulance was also deployed, landing in Memorial Park with paramedics seen rushing to the scene nearby.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with “suspected serious injuries”.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.