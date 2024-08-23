Man in his 30s seriously injured after electric bike crash in Fleetwood

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 12:20 BST
A man riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash in Fleetwood last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Elm Street and Warrenhurst Road, near Fisherman’s Walk, around 6.30pm.

The air ambulance landed in Memorial Park with paramedics seen rushing to the scene near Fisherman's Walk in FleetwoodThe air ambulance landed in Memorial Park with paramedics seen rushing to the scene near Fisherman's Walk in Fleetwood
The air ambulance landed in Memorial Park with paramedics seen rushing to the scene near Fisherman's Walk in Fleetwood | Gazette

The air ambulance was also deployed, landing in Memorial Park with paramedics seen rushing to the scene nearby.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with “suspected serious injuries”.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.

