Man in his 30s seriously injured after electric bike crash in Fleetwood
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash in Fleetwood last night.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Elm Street and Warrenhurst Road, near Fisherman’s Walk, around 6.30pm.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The air ambulance was also deployed, landing in Memorial Park with paramedics seen rushing to the scene nearby.
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with “suspected serious injuries”.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.