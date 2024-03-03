Elderly pedestrian suffers 'leg injuries' after being hit by van on Cumberland Avenue in Cleveleys
and live on Freeview channel 276
An elderly pedestrian was hospitalised with "leg injuries" after being struck by a van in Cleveleys.
Emergency services were called to a report of a collision on Cumberland Avenue near the junction with Cleveleys Avenue at around 9.40am on Sunday.
Officers attended and found a van had collided with a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital with leg injuries," a spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said.
An air ambulance landed on the bowling green at The Park Suite on nearby West Drive following the incident.
It was spotted taking off at around 11.40am.
Pictures from the scene show police turning motorists away from the road as paramedics worked at the scene.
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.