A man riding an e-bike along the M55 with a child on the back was escorted off the motorway by police.

Traffic was forced to a halt with a police roadblock after stunned motorists reported the pair cycling casually towards Preston on Saturday.

Neither the man nor his child were wearing helmets as they made their way eastwards along the hard shoulder, just feet from the busy carriageway.

A police motorcyclist intercepted the e-bike and escorted the pair safely off the motorway at junction 2 (Edith Rigby Way) near Preston.

Lancashire Police said the bike was later seized after it was found to be an illegal model. Illegal e-bikes are those that do not meet certain legal requirements, often due to excessive motor power or speed.

A police spokesperson said: “We had several reports on Saturday of a cyclist on the M55 heading towards Preston with a male rider and female on the back.

“Patrols made and they were sighted and brought off at junction 2 with a road block in place.

“When the bike was stopped it was an illegal e-bike and as such was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.”

What is the law?

E-bikes are not allowed on motorways. In the UK, e-bikes (also known as electric bikes) are generally allowed on roads and cycle lanes, but not on motorways or dual carriageways.

They are also subject to the same laws as regular bicycles, with the added rule that riders must be 14 years or older to use them on public roads.