Blackpool e-biker plunges through car windscreen in Dickson Road roundabout smash
Eyewitnesses said the man plunged through the car’s rear windscreen after he was thrown from his bike near the mini roundabout behind Tiffany’s Hotel in Dickson Road at around 12.48pm.
Emergency services attended and the injured e-bike rider was helped into the back of an ambulance for treatment.
Lancashire Police said his injuries are believed to be ‘minor’ and no one was arrested.
A police spokesperson said: “It's a minor injury RTC involving a car and a man on an e-bike. It came into us at 12.48pm, near the Claremont Hotel.”
