Drivers are being warned to expect a “weekend of woe” on the roads in Lancashire as millions of families embark on summer getaways.

How many people are expected to embark on leisure trips?

Many schools in England and Wales broke up for summer this week.

The RAC subsequently estimated that 13.8 million motorists in the UK will embark on leisure trips between Friday and Sunday.

This would make it the second busiest summer getaway weekend since 2015, behind 2022 when 18.8 million hit the road amid a heatwave and after two years of coronavirus lockdowns.

When is congestion expected to peak?

Congestion could peak on Friday as commuting traffic will compete for road space with at least 3.2 million drivers making leisure journeys such as to airports, for holidays within the UK, or day trips.

A further 3.6 million and 2.9 million trips are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday respectively, with around four million more expected at some point between Friday and Sunday.

Will there be delays in Lancashire?

Traffic on routes serving popular seaside towns is expected to build from Friday afternoon.

Delays are likely to start on the M55 westbound from Preston to Blackpool at 1.30pm.

Congestion may also build on the M6 as motorists attempt to join the M55 or continue on to the Lake District.

How can I avoid the worst delays?

Transport analytics company Inrix warned drivers wanting to avoid the worst delays not to travel between 12pm and 5pm on Friday or Saturday, and between 11am and 1pm on Sunday.

RAC spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: “To avoid a weekend of woe on the roads during one of the busiest of the year, we’d advise as many people as possible to leave as early as they can to try and disperse car journeys over a longer period.

“Any holidaymakers – whether they’re driving to a UK destination or heading overseas – should plan their journeys carefully and leave plenty of extra time before setting off.”

Inrix transportation analyst Bob Pishue added: “Drivers should expect long queues on major roads when heading to and from their destinations during this summer getaway.

“Being flexible with your route – whether it’s the time you leave or a journey that’s longer in miles with fewer delays – could also reduce the stress of being held up and make for a more enjoyable trip.”

Where are the worst queues expected?

The worst queues are expected to be more than two hours on Saturday lunchtime on the M5 heading south from Junction 15 near Bristol to Junction 23 for Bridgwater, as holidaymakers flock to Devon and Cornwall.

An RAC survey indicated 11% of motorists have driven to a holiday destination knowing there was a problem with their vehicle.

Ms Simpson said the results of the poll were “a huge concern”.

She urged all drivers to ensure their cars are ready for a trip by getting all outstanding issues fixed, and to check oil, coolant and tyre treads and pressures before setting off.