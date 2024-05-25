Drivers stuck in slow traffic on the M6 in Lancashire between junctions 32 and 33

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in Lancashire have reported being stuck in slow traffic on the M6 northbound between junctions 32 and 33.

Traffic is being forced to slow down betwee junctions 32 and 33 of the M6 in Lancashire.

At around 3:30pm, drivers on the M6 in Lancashire have reported speed limit restrictions of 30mph northbound between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Galgate, Lancaster).

This has meant that traffic is beginning to back up as far down as the start of junction 32, causing delays to those hoping to travel to the Lake District for the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...