Driver taken to hospital after car overturns in crash outside Cleveleys Lidl
One car was found on its roof when emergency services were called to the scene outside Lidl, at the junction of Fleetwood Road and Anchorsholme Lane East, at 7.49am.
Two cars were involved and the driver of the overturned vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being rescued from the wreck by fire crews.
Lancashire Police said no one was arrested. The road remains closed towards Blackpool while the vehicles are recovered from the scene.
A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “Call came at 7.49am. Two cars collided, one overturned on to its roof.
“Minor injury – one driver gone to hospital to be checked over. No one arrested.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
