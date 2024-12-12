A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash in Cleveleys this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One car was found on its roof when emergency services were called to the scene outside Lidl, at the junction of Fleetwood Road and Anchorsholme Lane East, at 7.49am.

Two cars were involved and the driver of the overturned vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being rescued from the wreck by fire crews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said no one was arrested. The road remains closed towards Blackpool while the vehicles are recovered from the scene.

Emergency services at the scene outside Lidl in Cleveleys this morning (Thursday, December 12) | Keith Jennison

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “Call came at 7.49am. Two cars collided, one overturned on to its roof.

“Minor injury – one driver gone to hospital to be checked over. No one arrested.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.