A trolley shelter was smashed to pieces after a shopper crashed his car into the storage space yesterday.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at Morrisons in Kirkham around 3pm.

Fortunately, the driver and his passenger were not injured in the smash, nor were any customers or staff members.

Morrisons' maintenance team is expected to begin repair work on the bay today.

The scene of the crash at Morrisons in Kirkham on Wednesday (October 9) | Carla Louise

“It was a damage only collision involving two cars. There were no arrests and no one was reported,” said a spokesperson for Lancashire Police.

The scene was cordoned off while officers worked at the scene and the car was recovered.