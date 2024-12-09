Blackpool driver rushed to hospital after smashing into parked cars in Bloomfield Road

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after crashing into parked cars in Blackpool last night.

Police were called to the scene in Bloomfield Road where the driver struck a number of vehicles at around 1am.

The car rolled over and officers closed the road for around an hour while ambulance crews treated the driver.

The scene of the crash in Bloomfield Road, Blackpool at around 1am this morning (Monday, December 9)placeholder image
The scene of the crash in Bloomfield Road, Blackpool at around 1am this morning (Monday, December 9) | Submitted

He was taken to hospital in a serous condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening, say police.

A police spokesperson said: “It happened at about 1am today. Car collided with parked cars and ended up on its side.

“The driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital. His injuries aren’t life threatening.”

