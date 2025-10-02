A man in his 20s is in a critical condition after a crash near the M55 in Preston last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a single vehicle crash involving a grey Nissan Qashqai which exited the westbound carriageway of the M55 at Junction 2 at around 9.40pm.

Lancashire Police said the driver crashed into the roundabout at the end of the slip road before the vehicle veered off the road and came to rest in a field adjacent to Edith Rigby Way.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a single vehicle – a grey Nissan Qashqai – which exited the westbound carriageway of the M55 at Junction 2 at around 9.40pm.

The driver, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Lancashire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the incident, and anyone with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the collision to get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1479 of October 1.

You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

The entry and exit slip roads were closed in both directions at Edith Rigby Way while investigation work took place overnight. The closures were lifted at around 9am this morning.

A police spokesperson said: “We let you know of a road traffic collision on Edith Rigby Way where it meets the M55 at J2, which resulted in closures.

“We can confirm now the closures are currently being lifted, and you will be able to continue with your journeys as normal.

“You may experience slight delays around the area whilst these closures are lifting. Thank you for your patience and safe travels.”