Watch: Driver captures scene of M6 'pile-up' near between Lancaster and Preston

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:41 BST
Drivers have shared footage showing the emergency services working at the scene of a crash on the M6 in Lancashire today.

Police, paramedics, fire crews and air ambulances are in attendance after a multi-vehicle ‘pile-up’ on the southbound M6 near Lancaster Services this morning.

A passenger travelling past the scene has shared video of the wreck, which shows a large emergency service response under way.

Traffic has been stopped both ways between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the sceneplaceholder image
Traffic has been stopped both ways between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene | Pamela James

Lancashire Police have not commented on casualties at this stage.

Traffic has been stopped between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while

Delays are building and Lancashire Police are warning that the motorway is likely to be closed “for some time” today.

