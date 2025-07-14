Drivers have shared footage showing the emergency services working at the scene of a crash on the M6 in Lancashire today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, paramedics, fire crews and air ambulances are in attendance after a multi-vehicle ‘pile-up’ on the southbound M6 near Lancaster Services this morning.

A passenger travelling past the scene has shared video of the wreck, which shows a large emergency service response under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic has been stopped both ways between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while emergency services, including the air ambulance, attend the scene | Pamela James

Lancashire Police have not commented on casualties at this stage.

Traffic has been stopped between junction 32 (Preston) and J33 (Lancaster) while

Delays are building and Lancashire Police are warning that the motorway is likely to be closed “for some time” today.