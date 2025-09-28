Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 54 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde & Wyre roadworks 29/9-5/10 Major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Freckleton Bypass, Fylde What: Lane closures Why: Private works under 278 licence to allow Wilkinson Drain Jetting Limited to complete installation of Toucan Crossing with associated carriageway works, footpath works and central island (Lancashire County Council) When: Sept 29-Oct 2 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Crosland Road South, Fylde What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 150m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Sept 29-Oct 16 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Dowbridge, Fylde What: Temporary traffic lights Why: New World Payphones Ltd When: Sept 29-Sept 30 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Lime Grove, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Victoria Road East (Cadent) When: Sept 29-Oct 11 | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Fairfield Avenue, Wyre What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Garstang Road West (Cadent) When: Sept 29-Oct 11 | Google Maps Photo Sales