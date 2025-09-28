Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton, Poulton & Fleetwood

Published 28th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including a month long temporary traffic light.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 54 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5

1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks 29/9-5/10

Major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5 | Google Maps

What: Lane closures Why: Private works under 278 licence to allow Wilkinson Drain Jetting Limited to complete installation of Toucan Crossing with associated carriageway works, footpath works and central island (Lancashire County Council) When: Sept 29-Oct 2

2. Freckleton Bypass, Fylde

What: Lane closures Why: Private works under 278 licence to allow Wilkinson Drain Jetting Limited to complete installation of Toucan Crossing with associated carriageway works, footpath works and central island (Lancashire County Council) When: Sept 29-Oct 2 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 150m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Sept 29-Oct 16

3. Crosland Road South, Fylde

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Replace 150m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent) When: Sept 29-Oct 16 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: New World Payphones Ltd When: Sept 29-Sept 30

4. Dowbridge, Fylde

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: New World Payphones Ltd When: Sept 29-Sept 30 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Victoria Road East (Cadent) When: Sept 29-Oct 11

5. Lime Grove, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Victoria Road East (Cadent) When: Sept 29-Oct 11 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Garstang Road West (Cadent) When: Sept 29-Oct 11

6. Fairfield Avenue, Wyre

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Garstang Road West (Cadent) When: Sept 29-Oct 11 | Google Maps

