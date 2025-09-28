Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 54 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks 29/9-5/10
Major roadworks starting across Fylde & Wyre between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5 | Google Maps
2. Freckleton Bypass, Fylde
What: Lane closures
Why: Private works under 278 licence to allow Wilkinson Drain Jetting Limited to complete installation of Toucan Crossing with associated carriageway works, footpath works and central island (Lancashire County Council)
When: Sept 29-Oct 2 | Google Maps
3. Crosland Road South, Fylde
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: Replace 150m gas main with associated services and connections (Cadent)
When: Sept 29-Oct 16 | Google Maps
4. Dowbridge, Fylde
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: New World Payphones Ltd
When: Sept 29-Sept 30 | Google Maps
5. Lime Grove, Wyre
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Victoria Road East (Cadent)
When: Sept 29-Oct 11 | Google Maps
6. Fairfield Avenue, Wyre
What: Temporary traffic lights
Why: Connection notice in relation to works on Garstang Road West (Cadent)
When: Sept 29-Oct 11 | Google Maps