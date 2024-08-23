Lasting between one day and five weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 106 roadworks beginning between Monday, Aug 26 and Sunday, Sept 1, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde and Wyre roadworks Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between Aug 26-Sept 1 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Segar Street, Wesham What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavate and install approx. 40 metres of duct When: Aug 26-Sept 9 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Arthurs Lane, Hambleton What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under S278 licence, to be carried out by Road Contract Services to provide 2 x junctions, widen footpaths, associated drainage & resurfacing - footway & carriageway under multiway signals. When: Aug 26-Oct 4 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Hardhorn Road, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Two-way signals Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Installation of telegraph poles carrying fibre cables. poles to be installed along plotted area using Pole Erection Unit. TM / site to be established for each pole. Only 1 pole installation to completed at a time. When: Aug 26-Aug 28 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Multi-way signals Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Installation of telegraph poles carrying fibre cables. poles to be installed along plotted area using Pole Erection Unit. TM / site to be established for each pole. Only 1 pole installation to completed at a time. When: Aug 26-Aug 28 | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Blackpool Road, Poulton-le-Fylde What: Two-way signals Why: [Statutory infrastructure works] Installation of telegraph poles carrying fibre cables. poles to be installed along plotted area using Pole Erection Unit. TM / site to be established for each pole. Only 1 pole installation to completed at a time. When: Aug 26-Aug 28 | Google Maps Photo Sales