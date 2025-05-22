Lasting between one day and one week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 30 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 26 and Sunday, June 1, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde roadworks
Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, May 26 and Sunday, June 1 | Google Maps
2. Garstang Road, Singleton
What: Two-way signals
Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the footway/verge with track to install and joint cable for new connection
When: May 27-Jun 1 | Google Maps
3. Bryning Lane, Ribby with Wrea
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate blockages with large un proven
When: May 27-May 29 | Google Maps
4. Grange Road, Singleton
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure is required for safety of engineers for tree cutting vehicles and hoist to access poles/span 500m, to access ring head and line of site to reach pole for tree cutting and traffic Management will be used to provide safe working area throu
When: May 27-May 27 | Google Maps
5. Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER
When: May 27-May 28 | Google Maps
6. Preston Road, Lytham St Annes
What: Multi-way signals
Why: Signal Head & Controller Replacement. Works carried out by Yunex on behalf of LCC
When: May 27-May 29 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.