Lasting between one day and one week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 30 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 26 and Sunday, June 1, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde roadworks Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, May 26 and Sunday, June 1

Garstang Road, Singleton What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the footway/verge with track to install and joint cable for new connection When: May 27-Jun 1

Bryning Lane, Ribby with Wrea What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate blockages with large un proven When: May 27-May 29

Grange Road, Singleton What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure is required for safety of engineers for tree cutting vehicles and hoist to access poles/span 500m, to access ring head and line of site to reach pole for tree cutting and traffic Management will be used to provide safe working area throu When: May 27-May 27

Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: May 27-May 28