Dozens of temporary traffic lights & other major roadworks starting across Fylde next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 14:07 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde, including a dozen different sets of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and one week, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 30 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 26 and Sunday, June 1, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, May 26 and Sunday, June 1

1. Fylde roadworks

Major roadworks starting across Fylde between Monday, May 26 and Sunday, June 1 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the footway/verge with track to install and joint cable for new connection When: May 27-Jun 1

2. Garstang Road, Singleton

What: Two-way signals Why: [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in the footway/verge with track to install and joint cable for new connection When: May 27-Jun 1 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate blockages with large un proven When: May 27-May 29

3. Bryning Lane, Ribby with Wrea

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Locate and excavate blockages with large un proven When: May 27-May 29 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure is required for safety of engineers for tree cutting vehicles and hoist to access poles/span 500m, to access ring head and line of site to reach pole for tree cutting and traffic Management will be used to provide safe working area throu When: May 27-May 27

4. Grange Road, Singleton

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Road closure is required for safety of engineers for tree cutting vehicles and hoist to access poles/span 500m, to access ring head and line of site to reach pole for tree cutting and traffic Management will be used to provide safe working area throu When: May 27-May 27 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: May 27-May 28

5. Lytham Road, Bryning with Warton

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL SHELTER When: May 27-May 28 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: Signal Head & Controller Replacement. Works carried out by Yunex on behalf of LCC When: May 27-May 29

6. Preston Road, Lytham St Annes

What: Multi-way signals Why: Signal Head & Controller Replacement. Works carried out by Yunex on behalf of LCC When: May 27-May 29 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Traffic lightsFyldeMotoristsWork
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice