Diversions in place after lorry fire shuts M6 from Winwick Interchange to Haydock Island
Diversions are in place after a lorry fire on the M6 this morning.
The northbound carriageway has been shut since 2am after a fire between junction 22 for the Winwick Interchange in Cheshire and junction 23 for Haydock Island.
The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours while carriageway repairs take place.
Diversions are in place and National Highways have warned motorists to expect delays through the morning.
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit the M6 at J22
- At the A579A572 junction turn right onto the A572 northbound
- At the A572/B5207 junction turn left onto the B5207 northbound
- At the B5207/A580 junction turn right onto the A580 westbound
- At the A580/M6 junction turn left onto the Gyratory and take the 4th exit to re-join the M6
