Crash on M6 southbound near Preston - one lane closed Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A lane closure on the M6 near Preston has been put in place following a medical emergency. Heavy traffic is expected due to the incident between junction 31a at Bluebell Way, Longridge and junction 31 at the A59 Tickled Trout, Samlesbury. Lane one of fouris closed. Lane one of four is closed. More to follow Lanes closed on M55 overnight