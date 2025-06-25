A crash has closed a major road in Blackpool and motorists have been urged to steer clear.

Whitegate Drive from the junction with Gloucester Avenue to Glenroyd Close is currently closed while police deal with the scene.

Whitegate Drive from the junction with Gloucester Avenue to Glenroyd close, Blackpool is currently closed due to a road traffic collision and is expected to be closed for some time | Google

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

They added: “We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once the road is open.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”