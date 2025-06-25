Crash closes Whitegate Drive in Blackpool for 'some time' as police urge motorists to steer clear
Whitegate Drive from the junction with Gloucester Avenue to Glenroyd Close is currently closed while police deal with the scene.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.
“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
They added: “We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once the road is open.
“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.