Crash closes London Road in Preston as police deal with the incident and advise motorists to steer clear
A crash has closed a busy road in Preston this morning as police deal with the incident.
London Road, which links to Walton-le-Dale and London way, to gain access into the city centre has closed following the collision.
A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “London Road at Preston is closed whilst we deal with a road traffic collision.
“Please avoid the area and we will provide an update when possible.”
Anyone travelling in this direction is asked to find an alternative route.
This is a breaking incident with more details to follow.
