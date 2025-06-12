Breaking

Crash closes Breck Road from the River Wyre pub as motorists advised to avoid the area

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 12th Jun 2025, 09:47 BST

A crash has closed a road outside a pub as motorists are advised to steer clear.

Breck Road is currently closed from the River Wyre pub to the Civic Centre due to a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and avoiding the area, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

They added: “We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once the road is open. As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

