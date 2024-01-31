Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Avanti West Coast has issued travel advice ahead of strikes which will affect Preston Railway Station this weekend.

When will there be no services running?

Customers have been told not travel on this Saturday (February 3) as there will be no Avanti services due to the strike action being undertaken by members of the train drivers’ union, ASLEF.

The timetable will also be amended on Friday 2 and Sunday 4 February.

Those who have travel plans are being encouraged to check beforehand as strike action will also affect other companies between January 30 and February 5.

Customers who booked tickets on or before January 16 can claim a full, fee-free refund from their point of purchase.

Customers have been told to not travel this Saturday (February 3).

Pre-booked tickets dated between Tuesday, January 30 and Monday, February 5, can also be used any time from Monday, January 29, up until Wednesday, February 7.

ASLEF members will also withdraw from working any overtime between January 29 and February 6, though Avanti West Coast plans to run its normal timetable during this period (apart from the strike day and the days either side). You can check before you travel HERE.

Northern has also advised its customers across the North of England that services will be brought to a halt on Wednesday, January 31, as the latest ASLEF strike takes place.

The train operator has published a travel advice calendar for Monday 29 January – Sunday 7 February to highlight when services will be affected.

There will be no Northern services at all on Wednesday 31 January when ASLEF members – most of whom are employed as train drivers – stage their latest walk out.

Additional disruption is expected from Monday 29 January to Tuesday 6 February due to action short of strike called by ASLEF and customers are advised to check before they travel as there may be some short notice cancellations to services running on these days.

For more information about the strike and the services that will be affected, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We urge customers to check before they travel during this period of industrial action.

“We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this will cause our customers.

"We hope to see a resolution to this issue in the near future and an end to the disruption these strikes cause."