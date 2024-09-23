Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple were left trapped inside a car wreck after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Cleveleys last night.

The pair were injured and trapped inside the vehicle when the other driver made off after smashing into them in West Drive shortly after 8pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene and one of the casualties, a woman, had to be cut free from the vehicle by firefighters.

The woman and her partner were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

She said: “We’re OK. Just got home from hospital, was cut free from my car.

“Both my husband and I are sore and injured but OK. The person who hit me side-on ran away from the scene.”

The force said enquiries are ongoing to trace the other driver who fled the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to West Drive at junction with Cleveleys Avenue at 8.07pm.

“It was a minor injury collision involving two cars. Driver of one of the cars left the scene – enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101, log 1239 of September 22.”

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “At 8.05pm, two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood, along with a drone, attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at the junction of West Drive and Cleveleys Avenue in Cleveleys.

“Firefighters extricated one casualty from a vehicle using Holmatro cutting equipment.

“The drone was deployed to check for further casualties in the vicinity.

“Firefighters made the scene safe using battery equipment, and crews were in attendance for approximately 25 minutes.”