Christie's charity cyclist seriously injured after being struck by car on Manchester to Blackpool bike ride
Emergency services were called to the scene near Fairhaven Lake in Ansdell after a man in his 70s was knocked down at 12.24pm (Sunday, July 14).
He suffered serious injuries to his legs and a suspected broken pelvis. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Lancashire Police said the driver stopped at the scene and no one was arrested or reported.
Pictures show passers-by helping the injured cyclist, as well the driver of a red car (pictured) who stopped at the scene and used his vehicle to shield the man from traffic on Inner Promenade.
The man was one of hundreds of cyclists taking part in the 60-mile Christie Manchester to Blackpool Bike Ride, an annual fundraising event for the cancer centre, which treats more than 60,000 patients a year.
A police spokesperson said: “Call came at 12.24pm, Inner Promenade, Lytham. Car and a bicycle in collision.
“Rider of the bike – man in his 70s - taken to hospital with leg injuries. No arrests.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
