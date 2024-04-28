Central Drive road, Blackpool, closed as police deal with fire
‘We anticipate this will be closed for some time’.
Police have urged people to steer clear of Central Drive at the junction with Ribble Road as they deal with an ongoing incident.
A spokersperson for Blackpool Police said: “We’re currently at the scene of a road closure on Central Drive at the junction with Ribble Road in Blackpool.
