Central Drive road, Blackpool, closed as police deal with fire

‘We anticipate this will be closed for some time’.
By Emma Downey
Published 28th Apr 2024, 11:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have urged people to steer clear of Central Drive at the junction with Ribble Road as they deal with an ongoing incident.

Police have urged people to steer clear of Central Drive at the junction with Ribble Road as they deal with an ongoing incident. Police have urged people to steer clear of Central Drive at the junction with Ribble Road as they deal with an ongoing incident.
Police have urged people to steer clear of Central Drive at the junction with Ribble Road as they deal with an ongoing incident.

A spokersperson for Blackpool Police said: “We’re currently at the scene of a road closure on Central Drive at the junction with Ribble Road in Blackpool.

“The road is closed due to a fire and we anticipate this will be closed for some time. Thank you in advance for your patience.”

Related topics:PoliceBlackpoolFireBlackpool Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.