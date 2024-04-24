'Minor injuries' after crash closes East Park Drive near Blackpool Victoria Hospital

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 24th Apr 2024, 10:29 BST
A casualty suffered ‘minor injuries’ after a crash in Blackpool at around 9am this morning.

Police partially closed East Park Drive outside Blackpool Victoria Hospital while ambulance crews attended the scene.

Lancashire Police said one casualty suffered a minor injury in the collision.

The road has since been fully reopened.

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.

