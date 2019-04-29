Car smashes into railings outside Blackpool school after driver was dazzled by sun

Have your say

A car has smashed into railings outside a Blackpool school this evening.

Police say they are thankful there were no casualties after the driver of a Volkswagen Golf hit the barrier outside Baines Endowed School on Penrose Avenue.

The accident happened just before 8pm as the road narrowed at the point where the school crossing is.

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said the driver had been dazzled by the low sun.

They said: "Single vehicle collision being dealt with by HO48 in Blackpool.

"It appears that the driver was dazzled by low setting sun before striking railings. Thankfully no injuries."