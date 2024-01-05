Vauxhall Mokka overturns outside Wetherspoons pub in Cleveleys town centre
A man in his 70s was rescued from an overturned car after a crash in Cleveleys town centre on Thursday (January 4).
Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene outside The Jolly Tars Wetherspoons pub in Victoria Road West at around 1pm.
The road was cordoned off while the emergency services worked at the scene and fire crews pulled the driver, aged in his late 70s, out of the overturned Vauxhall Mokka.
The pensioner was reportedly taken to hospital for treatment.
A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys.
"Firefighters used specialist equipment and a longboard to assist the extrication of one casualty from the vehicle and make the area safe.
"Crews were detained for approximately one hour and twenty minutes."
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.