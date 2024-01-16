The road is closed while police, fire and ambulance crews work at the scene.

A car has overturned in icy conditions in Poulton this morning (Tuesday, January 16).

Police, ambulance and fire crews are at the scene in Hardhorn Road, near the junction with High Cross Road.

The crash involved two cars - a white Audi and a red Citroen - at around 9.39am. The Citroen overturned and the occupants were rescued from the wreck by fire crews.

Lancashire Police said the casualties sustained minor injuries. The road is expected to remain closed until around midday as emergency services continue to work at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "We are currently at the scene of a minor injury collision on Hardhorn Road Poulton-le-Fylde.