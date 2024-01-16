Poulton crash sees Citroen overturn after crash with Audi in Hardhorn Road
The road is closed while police, fire and ambulance crews work at the scene.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A car has overturned in icy conditions in Poulton this morning (Tuesday, January 16).
Police, ambulance and fire crews are at the scene in Hardhorn Road, near the junction with High Cross Road.
The crash involved two cars - a white Audi and a red Citroen - at around 9.39am. The Citroen overturned and the occupants were rescued from the wreck by fire crews.
Lancashire Police said the casualties sustained minor injuries. The road is expected to remain closed until around midday as emergency services continue to work at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: "We are currently at the scene of a minor injury collision on Hardhorn Road Poulton-le-Fylde.
"One car has overturned. The road will be re-opened in approximately an hours time."