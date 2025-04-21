Car fire shuts two lanes on M6 between between junctions 32 and 33 causing 60 minute delays

A car fire has shut two lanes on the M6 between between junctions 32 and 33 which is causing 60 minute delays.

The M6 northbound between J32 (M55) and J33 (Hampson), lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) are closed due to a car fire.

A car fire has shut two lanes on the M6 junctions 32/33. | Google

There is currently approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 60 minutes above usual journey times.

A spokesperson for National Highways North-West said: “Be aware, delays on approach to the #M6 northbound incident between J32 (#M55) and J33 (#Hampson) are now 60 minutes above usual journey times.

“Lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) remain closed for recovery and clearance of the vehicle.”

They advised to plan ahead if travelling in the area.

