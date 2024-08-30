Renault car smashes into anti-terrorism bollards outside Blackpool Tower on Promenade
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene on the Promenade at around 7pm after a black Renault smashed into bollards outside the Tower.
The car sustained serious damage to its front nearside but the driver escaped with minor injuries, said Lancashire Police.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The anti-terrorism bollards were installed outside Blackpool Tower to help protect the public against the threat of terrorist vehicle attacks. Made from special absorbing steels, they can stop a large vehicle travelling at speed.
No other vehicles were involved. Lancashire Police did not provide any further details.
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.