A car crashed into safety bollards outside Blackpool Tower last night.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene on the Promenade at around 7pm after a black Renault smashed into bollards outside the Tower.

The car sustained serious damage to its front nearside but the driver escaped with minor injuries, said Lancashire Police.

The anti-terrorism bollards were installed outside Blackpool Tower to help protect the public against the threat of terrorist vehicle attacks. Made from special absorbing steels, they can stop a large vehicle travelling at speed.

The bollards were installed outside Blackpool Tower to protect the iconic landmark and visitors against the threat of terrorist vehicle attacks | Blackpool Council

No other vehicles were involved. Lancashire Police did not provide any further details.

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.