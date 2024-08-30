Renault car smashes into anti-terrorism bollards outside Blackpool Tower on Promenade

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 30th Aug 2024, 11:00 BST
A car crashed into safety bollards outside Blackpool Tower last night.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene on the Promenade at around 7pm after a black Renault smashed into bollards outside the Tower.

The car sustained serious damage to its front nearside but the driver escaped with minor injuries, said Lancashire Police.

The anti-terrorism bollards were installed outside Blackpool Tower to help protect the public against the threat of terrorist vehicle attacks. Made from special absorbing steels, they can stop a large vehicle travelling at speed.

The bollards were installed outside Blackpool Tower to protect the iconic landmark and visitors against the threat of terrorist vehicle attacksThe bollards were installed outside Blackpool Tower to protect the iconic landmark and visitors against the threat of terrorist vehicle attacks
The bollards were installed outside Blackpool Tower to protect the iconic landmark and visitors against the threat of terrorist vehicle attacks | Blackpool Council

No other vehicles were involved. Lancashire Police did not provide any further details.

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

