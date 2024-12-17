Blackpool schoolboy and his mum struck by motorcycle outside Layton Primary School
A schoolboy and his mum were struck by a motorcycle in Blackpool yesterday.
Police closed Lynwood Avenue after the pair were injured after leaving Layton Primary School at around 3.40pm.
Ambulance crews treated mum and son at the scene, with Lancashire Police later describing their injuries as minor.
The force said no one was arrested.
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
