Blackpool schoolboy and his mum struck by motorcycle outside Layton Primary School

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 17th Dec 2024, 13:37 BST

A schoolboy and his mum were struck by a motorcycle in Blackpool yesterday.

Police closed Lynwood Avenue after the pair were injured after leaving Layton Primary School at around 3.40pm.

Police closed Lynwood Avenue after a young boy and his mother were injured after leaving Layton Primary School at around 3.40pm on Monday, December 16placeholder image
Police closed Lynwood Avenue after a young boy and his mother were injured after leaving Layton Primary School at around 3.40pm on Monday, December 16 | Google

Ambulance crews treated mum and son at the scene, with Lancashire Police later describing their injuries as minor.

The force said no one was arrested.

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

