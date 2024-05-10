Boy, 9, knocked down by suspected drug driver in Fleetwood
A 9-year-old boy was knocked down by a suspected drug driver in Fleetwood.
The youngster was hit by a car near the fire station in Radcliffe Road at around 6pm yesterday.
The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, said Lancashire Police.
She has since been released under investigation
Police statement
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6pm yesterday to Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood, to a report of a road traffic collision.
“Officers attended and found that a car had been in collision with a nine-year-old boy.
“The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
“A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs. She has since been released under investigation.”