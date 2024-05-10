Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, say police...

A 9-year-old boy was knocked down by a suspected drug driver in Fleetwood.

The youngster was hit by a car near the fire station in Radcliffe Road at around 6pm yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, said Lancashire Police.

She has since been released under investigation Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

The boy was hit by a car near the fire station in Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood at around 6pm on Thursday

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6pm yesterday to Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood, to a report of a road traffic collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended and found that a car had been in collision with a nine-year-old boy.

“The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.