Boy, 9, knocked down by suspected drug driver in Fleetwood

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 10th May 2024, 12:21 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 12:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, say police...

A 9-year-old boy was knocked down by a suspected drug driver in Fleetwood.

The youngster was hit by a car near the fire station in Radcliffe Road at around 6pm yesterday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, said Lancashire Police.

She has since been released under investigation Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

The boy was hit by a car near the fire station in Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood at around 6pm on ThursdayThe boy was hit by a car near the fire station in Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood at around 6pm on Thursday
The boy was hit by a car near the fire station in Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood at around 6pm on Thursday

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6pm yesterday to Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood, to a report of a road traffic collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers attended and found that a car had been in collision with a nine-year-old boy.

“The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

“A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs. She has since been released under investigation.”

Related topics:FleetwoodThe GazettePoliceDrugs