A seven-year-old was seriously injured after the boy and his dad were knocked down in Blackpool.

The youngster was rushed to hospital after he and his father were struck by a car while crossing the road in Condor Grove yesterday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following a 999 call at 9.54am, where they found the seven-year-old and his dad injured in the road.

Both were taken to hospital and the man, aged in his 30s, was treated and has since been discharged.

However, his son suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, but Lancashire Police said his condition is not life-threatening.

The force said the driver stopped at the scene and no one was arrested. Anyone with information or footage can contact police on 101, quoting log 0310 of March 20, 2025.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.54am on 20th March to Condor Grove, Blackpool, to a report of a collision.

“Our officers attended and found that a car had been in collision with two pedestrians – a man in his 30s and a seven-year-old boy.

“The boy suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, and is currently in hospital.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

“The driver of the car stopped at the scene. No arrests were made.”

Anyone with information or dashcam/CCTV footage is asked to contact 101, quoting log 0310 of March 20, 2025.