A woman’s car might be written off after a BMW driver lost control and smashed into her gatepost in Blackpool last night, before fleeing the scene.

Stacy Barber found her gatepost had collapsed onto her Hyundai from the impact of the crash outside her home in West Park Drive at around 11.30pm.

The dark blue BMW suffered its own damage on its passenger side but the driver was able to getaway before police were called to the scene.

The scene of the crash in West Park Drive, Blackpool last night

But Stacy was able to get a good look at the car and its driver as he briefly struggled with a muddy grass verge next to the pavement.

“There had been a water leak causing the verge to become flooded. They got stuck in the mud before getting away,” said Stacy.

“It’s just lucky that no pedestrians were hurt.”

Pictures from the driveway show debris and shattered glass from the BMW scattered on the ground.

Lancashire Police have been knocking on doors in the area in search of CCTV or door cam footage to identify the driver.

The crash happened on a straight stretch of road - West Park Drive - next to Stanley Park in Blackpool at around 11.30pm on Monday

“It’s not the first time!”

Sadly for Stacey, this isn’t the first time a driver has lost control on the straight stretch of road which runs along the west side of Stanley Park.

“This is the second time,” she said, “and it’s happened three times for next door and twice for the house two doors down.

“I think it’s speeding combined with poor road planning. There is a bit coming out from the path to slow traffic.

“Then there is a mini roundabout just a few metres on. Cars steer in an ‘S’ shape. When they speed they swerve and overcompensate, causing them to crash into our houses.

“And with it being a straight stretch, we see a lot of drivers speeding.”

Stacy fears her car will now be considered a write-off.

She said: “I didn’t think it was as bad as last time it happened. But the police said if I go through the insurance it’s more than likely a write off because of the joins where the boot closes and the panel are buckled.

“My mechanic said the panel may be too damaged to just put a new light in also. It’s a lot of stress having to go through it all again.”

What did police say?