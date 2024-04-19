Breaking

Blackpool's new Talbot Road tramway extension set to start live testing from April 23

From Tuesday 23 April, trams will be live on the tracks at various times of day while testing is carried out.
By Vanessa Sims
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:30 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 16:45 BST
Testing is due to start on the new Talbot Road tramway extension.

Next week, Blackpool Council has revealed the Talbot Road tramway extension, between the Promenade and the new Blackpool North tram stop will be ready for a live test.

From Tuesday 23 April, trams will be live on the tracks at various times of day while testing is carried out.

The majority of testing will be Monday to Friday, however some weekend testing may also be required.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “Road users and pedestrians are reminded to be cautious and ensure all traffic and parking restrictions are followed.

“More details on the new tramway extension opening will be announced soon!”

