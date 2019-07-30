Blackpool Transport announce fare hikes for bus tickets

Blackpool Transport has announced price increases for bus fares.

In a press release, the operator said that from August 4, 2019, all adult single fares will see a 10p rise in cost.

A table of the new ticket prices from August 4.

But, they said, the price of child one-hour tickets will not increase.

A typical adult one-day ticket currently costs £5.50, but from August 4 it will rise to £5.60.

A 24-hour family ticket will rise from £12 to £12.50.

Blackpool Transport also said that buying tickets through their mobile app would still be cheaper than buying them on the bus, or in the travel shop.

Jane Cole, Managing Director at Blackpool Transport said “We don't like changing our prices but we have seen an increase in our costs of diesel, which we fix for as long as possible at a rate which differs from that of pump prices, along with increases in operational and staffing costs.

The new fares are essential in allowing us to continue to improve bus and tram services and provide more transport options to more destinations across the Fylde Coast. We have invested in 88 state-of-the-art buses over the past 4 years for Blackpool, all offering the latest technology in bus travel to provide an exceptional experience for our customers.

We have worked hard to keep increases to fares at an absolute minimum and travelling by bus or tram in Blackpool is still one of the cheapest ways of getting around. Our monthly saver ticket costs just £1.90 per day when bought via our mobile app, less than the price of your average coffee.”