Tram riders were shocked to learn services are no longer stopping at Blackpool’s new North Station stop following the tramway’s £22million extension along Talbot Road.

A large yellow notice was found fixed to the stop on the new North Station line next to Holiday Inn at the weekend.

The notice said: “North Station - Trams will no longer serve this stop after 7pm - Your closest stop is North Pier.”

It means trams will continue along the Promenade instead of turning onto Talbot Road in the evenings.

The trams not serving North Station after 7pm is a temporary measure whilst the illuminations traffic is in full flow, say Blackpool Transport | Submitted

It left passengers questioning why the stop and the tramway’s new extension along Talbot Road was not being used in the evenings - just three months after opening in June.

The £22m project is designed to take commuters, shoppers and visitors directly from Blackpool North station to where they need to be across town, via the Promenade.

The additional services to and from North Station were also intended to provide additional capacity and an increased frequency of service in the busy seafront area of the tramway network.

The £22m Talbot Road tramway extension is designed to take commuters, shoppers and visitors directly from Blackpool North station to where they need to be across town, via the Promenade | Blackpool Council

But the suspension of evening services along Talbot Road has drawn criticism from some members of the public, with some labelling it ‘Blackpool’s new ghost tram’.

The reason trams are not stopping at North Station

Blackpool Transport has now explained why trams will not be stopping at North Station after 7pm.

It said the measure is temporary and due to the volume of traffic during the Illuminations.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Transport told the Gazette: “The trams not serving North Station after 7pm is a temporary measure whilst the illuminations traffic is in full flow.

“This helps us to keep things running smoothly on the tramway and avoids any delays with crossing onto Talbot Road or, on Talbot Road itself during the busy period.

“We’re going to have the notice amended to give more context and explanation that this is a temporary thing.”