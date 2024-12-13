An Uber driver claimed he was ‘boxed in’ by Blackpool cabbies and threatened with a metal pole, as the resort’s ‘taxi wars’ rage on.

The Uber driver said he was worried for his safety after he was reportedly confronted by two taxi drivers in Bispham Road in November.

Blackpool Council granted Uber a license to operate in August after determining the operator was suitable to hold an operator's licence. The Council said it was legally obligated to issue the license after Uber met all the necessary criteria for a private hire operator's licence.

The decision was unpopular with Blackpool’s private hire and Hackney Carriage drivers, who voiced concern that Uber’s cheaper fares would damage the livelihoods of local cabbies.

According to one Uber driver, speaking anonymously, the tension between the two groups led to the frightening confrontation in Bispham last month.

He said: “I was driving down Bispham Road a few weeks ago and two taxi drivers blocked me in and had a metal pole. But we are licensed now and we are here to stay."

Taxi drivers stage a protest against Uber in Blackpool | National World

However, Blackpool taxi driver Neil Charnock dismissed the Uber’s driver’s claims.

He said: “It is very much a mystery, I cannot think of anyone so stupid enough to commit such an offence.

“There have been no reports to me from any private hire drivers or Hackney Carriage drivers from the Blackpool area, and such an incident should be reported directly to the police.

“Until these allegations are investigated, we should leave them as just rumour. Most Vehicles have cameras, so you would expect the alleged offence would be caught on camera and reported to police.”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.