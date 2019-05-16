Blackpool schoolgirl, 7, suffers head injury after falling from her bike in rush hour collision

Have your say

A 7-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after falling from her bike in a rush hour collision.



The young girl was injured whilst cycling to school shortly before 9am this morning (Thursday, May 16).

A 7-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after suffering a head injury in Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool shortly before 9am this morning (Thursday, May 16)

Her injuries are not believed to be serious, but she has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed that the girl had suffered a minor head injury.

A spokesman for NWAS said: "We were called to Hawes Side Lane in Blackpool at 8.58am after a 7-year-old girl was injured in a collision.

"The child complained of a head injury and has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by ambulance as a precaution.

"Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

"She has also been treated for scrapes and grazing."

A police spokesman added: "There has been a minor collision between an 7-year-old girl on a bike and a car.

"The young girl has suffered grazing to her knees."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.