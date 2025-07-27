Blackpool road and transport ‘transformation’ confirmed by the government

The access scheme aims to improve the travelling experience in Blackpool | .

A long-planned vision to improve traffic flow and transport options in Blackpool will get the government cash it needs to be realised, it has been announced.

The Treasury has confirmed £15.3m in funding for the completion of the so-called Blackpool Town Centre Access Scheme.

The project - which was first conceived more than three years ago - promises a revamp designed to “transform the local highway network, enabling better transport interchange and traffic circulation, improving walking, cycling and bus access”.

The overhaul will cost £17.1m in total, with the remaining £1.7m coming in match-funding from Blackpool Council.

The government share of the finance was pledged by the previous Conservative administration in November 2023 as part of its Levelling Up Fund.

Following completion of the new Labour government’s spending review last month, the money needed to make the scheme a reality has been given final approval under the “Plan for Change”.

It will see safety improvements to roads in the town to make them more appealing for those who might consider walking or riding to their destinations.

The aim is to shift Blackpool towards “sustainable and active travel modes, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, controlling traffic efficiently, cutting congestion and improving air quality”, according to papers presented to a meeting of Blackpool Council’s cabinet in December 2023. The project is also intended to support the town centre’s economic regeneration.

The access scheme was unsuccessful in the first two rounds of levelling up funding awarded by the last government, but was eventually given the nod in the third and final window after the town’s multiversity project was approved.

The money for the Blackpool transport initiative is part of a £301m package for upgrades across England and Wales.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “This investment is a step toward building a transport system that serves every corner of England and Wales, especially in areas that have been overlooked for far too long.

"This isn’t just about faster journeys - it’s about unlocking growth, creating new jobs, and laying the groundwork for a more connected country.”