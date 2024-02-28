Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool is set to receive £120.8m of relocated HS2 money to improve transport links.

More than £2bn of reallocated funding will go to local authorities across the North to spend on local transport improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local authorities will be able to choose which local transport improvements to invest in, including refurbishing bus stations, filling potholes and installing more electric vehicle charging points.

Blackpool is set to receive £120.8m of relocated HS2 moneY

Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for community safety, street scene and neighbourhoods, Coun Paula Burdess, said the extra cash was "fantastic news" - and the authority would soon be working on possible schemes.

"This funding will enable us to improve all aspects of travel in Blackpool, including walking, cycling, driving and public transport," she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once we have received full details for the funding, we will develop schemes in line with our existing policies and objectives to ensure that this investment creates a better Blackpool for local businesses, residents and visitors," she added.

Some residents wanted Blackpool Airport to be reopened for international flights

But the government has said it expects MPs and ministers to hold councils to account to ensure "the voices of local people are heard" when potential uses for the money are being considered.

We asked residents in Blackpool what they thought the money should be spent on.

This is what they had to say:

Chrissie Stevens said: "Bring back the airport with flights to Spain again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John-paul Berrett said: "Bus station. That's what we have needed for years. Next to coral would have been perfect. Before they upgrade the train station they need to sort out the trains first."

Gary Langley said: "More facilities at the train station including additional security staff. I'd also like to see additional shops in there."

Lisa Jackson said: "Extend the tramway to Lytham."

Heather Playle said: "Bus services to connect Blackpool and many surrounding areas to improve footfall and justify investment in retail."

Stuart Giblin said: "Abandon the cycle lane and continue the tram network down the coastline to Lytham, or even better get rid of the trains on the Blackpool South line and let the trams use it and link to the existing network somewhere."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Murphy said: "Passenger flights from Blackpool Airport has to be a consideration."

Tony Hibbert said: "A better bridge and improved road to the motorway from Shard bridge area. Maybe a dual carriageway or motorway? That would help make Blackpool and the Fylde more attractive to new businesses."

Jane Bentley said: "Reopen Blackpool Airport for international flights."

Roy Prance said: "Resurface the road network."

David King said: "Airport, M55 access, train to Fleetwood, investment in existing train stations."

Nigel Walter said: "Extend the tram line to Lytham."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew King said: "Connecting the new Singleton bypass to the M55."

Elinor Emma Ball said: "A ferry that goes to Southport and Liverpool in the summer season or when the weather and sea conditions are good."

Louise Scholey-Ward said: "They need to consider using it for our roads which are full of potholes."

Marnie Salisbury said: "The need for a bus station I would think."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baldwin Nic said: "Train link to fleetwood and bus route from Fleetwood to Blackpool Hospital."

David Hamilton said: "Put the seafront road back to the dual carriageway it used to be."

Chris Edge said: "How about upgrading the Blackpool South train route as it is a very busy service between March and October. Even now people use it a lot, I personally use it to get to my hotel whenever I stay in Blackpool and to me it is one of the most convenient stations."

Rob Nelson said: "I'd spend it on fixing some roads."