Blackpool ram-raid driver smashes into house before being chased by men with weapon

A car smashed into a former guesthouse in Blackpool last night in what is believed to have been a targeted attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were chaotic scenes in Charnley Road after a black Volvo V50 mounted the pavement and ploughed through the front door of the building at around 11.40pm.

The driver fled the scene after reportedly being chased by a group of men armed with a weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene of the crash in Charnley Road, Blackpool on Thursday evening (July 10) | Nautica Buccini

No arrests have been made at this stage, but Lancashire Police say an investigation is under way. The force said the disturbance is being treated as an “isolated incident” and there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report shortly before 11.40pm yesterday (July 10), of an incident in Charnley Road, Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers attended and found that a black Volvo V50 had collided with the doorway of a property. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

“It was reported that following the collision, there was a disturbance, where a man was chased by a group of people, who may have been in possession of a weapon.

Officers attended and found that a black Volvo V50 had collided with the doorway of a property in Charnley Road, Blackpool. There were no reported injuries and the driver was said to be chased from the scene by a group of men armed with a weapon | Nautica Buccini

“We know this may be concerning to hear about, but we want to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident, and we don’t believe there to be any threat to the wider public.

“An investigation is in its early stages, and we’re appealing to anyone with information or footage that could assist our enquiries to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that there were a lot of people in the area at the time of the incident, and there may be people who witnessed it that we haven’t yet spoken to.

“If you can assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 1737 of July 10, 2025.”