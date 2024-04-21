Blackpool Promenade closed to traffic today due to ongoing marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Council have issued a reminder that certain roads are due to be closed today including the busy Promenade because of the Blackpool Marathon.

The reminder states that the Prom (Gynn Square to Squires Gate Lane) is closed to traffic from 8.30am until 3pm today.

Freemantle Avenue and Abercorn Place (Freemantle Avenue to Prom) will also be closed to traffic during these times.

The council have told residents to revaluate their journeys due to the road closures.

The council have explained how diversion routes will be clearly signposted but people should plan extra time for their journeys.

The race is often described as a flat and fast coastal marathon which takes runners along the Blackpool seafront past the many sights, including Golden Mile, St Annes and Lytham.