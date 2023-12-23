Blackpool North railway station saw almost 2 million visits last year, new figures show.

Office for Rail and Road data looks at the number of people entering and exiting every train station across Great Britain.

Its figures show Blackpool North station had 1.9 million entries and exits in the year to March.

The next busiest station was Blackpool Pleasure Beach, with 133,000 visits.

Blackpool North railway station had 1.9 million entries and exits in the year to March (Credit: Google)

In third was Blackpool South with 105,000, while 63,394 entries and exits saw Layton finish in fourth.

Michael Solomon Wiliams, campaigns manager of the Campaign for Better Transport, said: "It's encouraging to see that station usage is on the rise, but to continue this upward trend and surpass pre-pandemic numbers, rail needs to be better value and more reliable.

"Instead of implementing another record-high increase, the Government should freeze rail fares as it has fuel duty and make green public transport cheaper."

Blackpool Pleasure Beach railway station saw 133,000 visitors (Credit: Google)

Elsewhere in Britain

Liverpool Street in London overtook Waterloo as the most-used station in Great Britain, which the ORR attributed to the opening of London's latest train service, the Elizabeth Line.

Waterloo had been the busiest station in the country in all but one of the previous 18 years, but it even dropped to third in the year to March behind Paddington, also on the Elizabeth Line.

The busiest stations outside London were Birmingham New Street, Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly.

Blackpool South railway station saw 105,000 visitors (Credit: Google)

Glasgow Central was the most used station in Scotland, and Cardiff Central topped the list in Wales.

The least used station that was open throughout the whole year was Denton in Greater Manchester, with 34 entries and exits.

Teesside Airport station in Darlington recorded two entries and exits, but its once-a-week Sunday service was suspended in May 2022 after the platform was judged to be unsafe.

