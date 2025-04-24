Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road closures will be in place this weekend in Blackpool as hundreds of runners and spectators are expected to attend the marathons.

Blackpool Festival of Running brings a full line up of running events to Blackpool Promenade, with a marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and 2k races spread over two days.

For those taking part and for those cheering on loved ones or just enjoying the spectacle - here is everything you need to know.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed to traffic on Sunday between 8.30am-3pm, for the Blackpool Marathon:

Prom between Gynn Square and Squires Gate Lane.

Freemantle Avenue.

Abercorn Place between Freemantle Avenue and Prom.

Diversion routes will be clearly signposted. Please plan extra time for your journey.

How many races are there?

10k - Saturday - 10.30am.

5k - Saturday - 1pm.

2k - Saturday - 2pm.

Half Marathon - Sunday - 9am.

Marathon - Sunday - 9am.

Wheelchair athletes should make their way to the front of the start lines. You will be started first and given a head start. Buggy Runners and Nordic Walkers need to start at the back of the running field.

The marathon is a two lap course and is very flat for the PB chaser's out there.

Race facilities include bottled water stations approximately every 3 miles, toilets located at regular intervals, chip timing, full race commentary, full medical support and an amazing finishers medal.

The route is completely traffic free and combines both the main roadway promenade and the promenade walkways all along the seafront.

How can you sign up?

The minimum age is 18 and over. ​A time limit of 7 hours is enforced on the marathon due to restrictions on the road closure order.

If you would like to register for the run click HERE.