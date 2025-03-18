Police at the scene in Dickson Road, Blackpool where a man in his 40s was seriously assaulted at around 1.30am on Saturday (March 15) | JC Photography

Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was brutally attacked in Blackpool at the weekend.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was found with serious injuries in Dickson Road, near the junction with Derby Road, at around 1.30am on Saturday.

Ambulance crews attended and he was taken to hospital for treatment. Police closed the road through the night while CSI examined the scene and officers made enquiries.

Lancashire Police said two men and a woman were later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 45-year-old man from Poulton-le-Fylde, a 23-year-old man from Blackpool and a woman, 42, from Poulton-le-Fylde remained in custody on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 1.30am on Saturday (March 15th) to a report of an assault on Derby Street in Blackpool.

“Officers attended and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious but thankfully not life-threatening injuries.

“Three people, a man aged 45 from Poulton-le-Fylde, a man aged 23 from Blackpool and a woman aged 42 from Poulton-le-Fylde, have been arrested and are currently in custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 0121 of March 15.”