A man was cut out of his car by firefighters after a crash in Blackpool last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Deneway Avenue and Bardsway Avenue, near Kingscote Park, shortly after at 8pm.

The crash involved two vehicles and left one driver trapped inside his car. The fire service said they removed the driver’s side door to rescue the casualty and pull him free from the wreck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was handed into the care of ambulance crews and taken to hospital with minor injuries, said police.

The road was closed for around an hour while the emergency services worked at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at the junction of Deneway Avenue and Bardsway Avenue, near Kingscote Park, shortly after at 8pm on Monday (December 2) | Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Two fire engines from Blackpool responded to a road traffic collision on Deneway Avenue in Blackpool.

“The incident involved two vehicles and one casualty was released from a vehicle by firefighters who removed the driver's side door.

“The casualty was left in the care of paramedics, and fire crews were at the scene for one hour. “

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.