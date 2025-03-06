A reckless driver smashed into a newly built garden wall before driving away, leaving a furious homeowner to fork out thousands in repairs.

Rene Schaefer, owner of Granada Apartments in the resort, has been left facing a repair bill of £3,500 to rebuild the front wall of his home - the former Cliff Head Hotel at the junction of Queen’s Promenade and Cavendish Road in Bispham.

Rene has been transforming the former 11-bed hotel, bought at auction, into his private home and work had only just been completed on a brand new garden wall, now reduced to rubble.

Rene has been transforming the former 11-bed Cliff Head Hotel on Queen's Promenade in Bispham, bought at auction, into his private home and work had only just been completed on a brand new garden wall - now destroyed in a hit and run on Friday, February 28 | Rene Schaefer

The brick wall was destroyed after a BMW ploughed into it at around 11pm last Friday (February 28). Neighbours said the driver appeared unharmed as he climbed out of the vehicle and made off on foot before police were called.

Sadly, the damage to the wall is not covered by Rene’s empty building insurance, leaving him to fork out £3,500 from his own pocket to rebuild the wall.

Rene was also stunned to discover the driver later returned to the scene in the dead of night to collect his BMW, which he drove away without leaving a note or apology for the damage caused. | Rene Schaefer

But neighbours were able to snap pictures of the BMW amid the wreckage and Rene reported the incident to Lancashire Police. However, Rene said the force was unable to hand over details of the vehicle’s owner, preventing him from claiming off their insurance.

Unless the driver comes forward, Rene says he will be left with no other choice but to seek a lengthy and costly claim through the courts.

He told the Gazette: “The police were there but they are not allowed to give me the details of the driver due to data protection and my empty building insurance is not covering this damage, so I have to get a solicitor to claim directly from his (the driver’s) insurance.

“The police want to protect the criminals so I must find out myself who he is or get an expensive litigation solicitor.

“They can only give his details, if they have found them, to the insurance company or a solicitor but not directly to the victim. I may now have to pay for an expensive litigation solicitor to move forward.”

Lancashire Police were approached for comment and a spokesperson for the force said: “It was a damage only collision, so we wouldn’t give any further info.”